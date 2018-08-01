Treherne boy to rub elbows with the Jays

It’s not often the opportunity arises to get an up close and personal look at professional athletes, but that’s exactly the case for one Treherne boy.

Next week, six-year-old Jaxen Sierens of Treherne, Man., will kick off Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day with the Toronto Blue Jays and three other patients of Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals from across the country. The group, along with their parents, will get a VIP Blue Jays experience that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Rogers Centre and an on-the-field viewing of the Jays batting practice.

When Jaxen was two, doctors discovered what they believed to be a benign tumour in his hip bone. Surgery would have long-term issues for the leg’s growth, so instead, Jaxen endured multiple fractures and hip spica casts before doctors at the hospital devised a brace that Jaxen could wear to protect his hip.

While Jaxen has always loved baseball – in fact the Toronto Blue Jays are his favourite team – it has been the only activity doctors have allowed him to participate in.

Over the past four years, he has experienced pain and constant monitoring to ensure the tumour hadn’t grown. Baseball was Jaxen’s outlet as it was the only approved sport to play by his doctors – that is, until now.

Recently, Jaxen underwent surgery to remove the tumour and install hardware to support the bone. He is recovering quickly and once he fully recovers he will have the opportunity to play any sport he wants.

As part of Dairy Queen Canada’s sponsorship with the Toronto Blue Jays and their more than 30-year involvement with Children’s Miracle Network, DQ has offered Jaxen this special Blue Jays experience to honour his strength and bravery throughout this difficult journey.

On Miracle Treat Day - Thursday, August 9 - net proceeds from every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations will be donated to the 14 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.

