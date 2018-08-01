Rotary club gets up close look at park investment

The facility has come a long way in recent years and a lot of that is owed the the ongoing support of the Portage la Prairie Rotary Club.

The Portage Regional Recreation Authority received $10,000 in funding for Rotary Republic Park from the rotary club Tuesday - marking four fifths of the club's $50K commitment in funding made to the park in 2015 - while enjoying a personal tour of the facility from PRRA general manager David Sattler to see exactly where the dollars are being spent.

"The funds get used for a lot of different projects in a meaningful way," says Sattler. "The support of rotary is huge when it comes to Rotary Republic Park. I can say without a doubt that the investments that have been made over the last four years likely wouldn't have happened without that support."

The rotary club's $50K pledge back in 2015 has help attract nearly $40,000 in additional grant money for ongoing investments at the park, which has seen such additions as a picnic shelter, soccer nets and football uprights along with substantial work to the ball diamonds.

"We're ecstatic to see the (improvements) that have happened over the past couple of years," says Travis Foster, rotary president. "Part of the rotary mandate is youth, and you can't say more about youth and activity than you can here at the park."

Ball diamonds are now capable of hosting premiere events thanks to foul poles, inclosed dugouts, batting cages, along with fence work and infield work.

"I mean, there's everything to do here and that's where we want our money to be going, to organizations like this that will be here for years to come," adds Foster.

Sattler also spoke of additional parking for the facility with a partnership with the Portage la Prairie School Division. Ecole Arthur Meighen School and Ecole Crescentview School could very well be used to solve the ongoing parking issues plaguing the park.

"Parking is an issue when we have such a busy facility like this and it's always tough to find close parking," adds Sattler.

A drop off zone will be set up to accommodate those with young children and mobility issues.