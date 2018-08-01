OP-ED: Schuler discusses provincial air services

Three weeks ago, our government issued a request for proposals to explore possible improvements to the public-private delivery model of provincially owned and operated government air services.

With the by-election blackout period now over, I can now discuss the facts and reasoning behind our decision.

In order to understand how we arrived at this point, we must first understand that the previous government privatized government air services without tender, and without telling Manitobans it was doing so. As a result of that decision, the Manitoba government has for many years depended on private air service providers for virtually all air ambulance services, and for well over half of all its air service needs.

None of those privatization measures were ever tendered. There is no guarantee of available aircraft, no service standards, and insufficient safety requirements. That explains why it is often a challenge to provide air ambulance service to communities who need it most. At the same time, government-owned aircraft remain idle 60 per cent of the time. This means that Manitoba taxpayers are bearing the high cost of planes and crews sitting on the tarmac, waiting for deployment.

That is no way to spend taxpayer dollars, nor is it the best way to manage such a critical service. That is why our government has issued this request for proposals. It is a fact-finding mission that will allow us determine whether the same or better services can be offered in a more cost-effective manner.

It is important to note that the RFP stipulates that Manitoba will retain ownership of all active water bombers. The Manitoba Wildfire Program will remain in charge of coordinating, dispatching, and directing when and where those planes will go to support wildfire suppression. Our water bombers will always be in the province during fire season unless Manitobans agree to let them assist our neighbours in times of emergencies.

In terms of both critical and non-critical air ambulance services, the RFP outlines mandatory requirements on both the provincial and Health Canada side. This includes the ability to access all northern airports – including those that have gravel runways – and operate in low-visibility conditions.

Our government is committed to protecting the safety of Manitobans, just as we are committed to ensuring they receive the best value for their tax dollars. The two concepts are not mutually exclusive. The air services currently provided by our government will continue to be available to Manitobans, and the programs those services support will not change. If the RFP does not result in an outcome that is at least as safe and efficient as the current delivery model, we will not proceed.

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this important initiative, please contact your local MLA or contact me directly at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

-Ron Schuler

Minister of Infrastructure

Government of Manitoba