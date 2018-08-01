If you’ve gotten an unexpectedly large electric bill in the mail, don’t worry Manitoba Hydro knows they have a billing issue and are working to correct it.

Hydro says the soaring summer heat is causing the issue.

Manitoba is in the midst of its hottest summer in 30 years which is causing some estimated bills to be inaccurate.

“What we are finding is the extraordinary temperatures across southern Manitoba this summer are affecting our estimate calculations for customers who don’t have a lot of meter readings associated with their accounts,” Paul Chard, director of customer care for Manitoba Hydro said in a release. “Without enough meter readings to establish a customer’s history of energy usage, our billing program puts more weight on weather factors, such as cooling load. However, the number of hot days this year is so far outside our system’s range of experience that, in some cases, it is generating estimates considerably higher than actual consumption.”

So newer customers with fewer than eight meter readings in the last 24 months are most likely to be affected.

“We certainly appreciate that these higher than usual bills can be concerning for our customers to receive,” Siobhan Vinish, Vice-President of Marketing and Customer Service said in the release. “I want to apologize to anyone who received a high bill in error and thank them for their understanding as we work to make it right.”

Hydro is manually reviewing any estimated residential bill over $400 and, if found to be out of the ordinary, adjusting the bill before sending it to a customer.

Hydro encourages customers with significantly higher than expected estimated bill to read their meter and call Manitoba Hydro at 204-480-5900 or 1-888-624-9376.

“It’s difficult to say how many customers are affected – particularly because most customers are already seeing higher bills because of the record heat,” said Chard. “We are conducting a thorough review of our estimating program to determine what changes can be made in the future to improve accuracy for accounts without a lot of meter readings. In the meantime, the best thing our customers can do if they think their energy bill is too high is take a meter reading and call it in.”

