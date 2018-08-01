Portage la Prairie will soon be showcasing just how diverse culture is among citizens in the City of Possibilities.

The Portage Learning and Literacy Centre, in conjunction with Red River College and the Portage Local Immigration Partnership are collaborating to host Portage Celebrates Diversity – a community festival intended to showcase and share the many different cultures of people who call Portage la Prairie home.

“It’s a way to bring newcomers in the community together and celebrate our diversity and cultures in our shared community of Portage,” says Josh Wright, PLLC event coordinator.

The event will take place on the grounds of Red River College campus in Portage la Prairie and will include speeches from dignitaries, musical and artistic performances, a local market and a community expo.

“(The expo) is geared towards newcomers where businesses and organizations showcase what they have to offer and show newcomers what they do – it’s all about making connections,” says Wright. “Essentially what we’re looking for are businesses to come out, set up a booth and talk about what they do. Hand out information – things to encourage newcomers to shop local and possibly connect them with employment opportunities as well – so it’s an informational thing that will be part of the festival.”

This marks the third year of the event, which has operated more as a picnic in the past. In an effort to celebrate how truly diverse Portage la Prairie is, organizers decided to open the event to the entire public.

Vendors and artisans will also have an opportunity to participate in the festivities as tables will be made available to set up shop.

The event will take place Aug. 18 from 12-6 p.m., at Red River College in Portage. For more information on the event or to volunteer, contact Wright via email, josh@pllc.ca.

