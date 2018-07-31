A win away

The bats came alive in the third inning to propel the Padres to 19 consecutive victories.

The visitors relied on an eight-run third inning combined with another solid performance by pitcher Dustin Donald to cruise past the Royals 12-7 on the road Tuesday in Carberry.

The Padres hold a commanding two games to none advantage in the Santa Clara Baseball League best-of-five championship series.

The two teams meet tomorrow evening in Portage where the Padres will look to clinch a postseason title in front of the home crowd.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., at Rotary Republic Park.