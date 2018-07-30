Rotary club seeks next exchange student

It's the best of both worlds - a change to explore a foreign country while also collecting high school credits.

The Portage la Prairie Rotary Club is once again seeking a high school student to spend up to a year living in a different country, learning a different language and experiencing a different culture - all as part of the organization's youth exchange program.

"We want young people declaring their interest to us in the next short while because we need to let the district know if we have a young person that is interested in going out and where they would like to go," says Sherrie Palmer, the club's youth exchange officer. "We've got the next month to go through that interview and selection process at the club level and then make a recommendation to the district."

In the past, the Portage group has provided exchange opportunities for students to travel to countries like Belgium, Finland and Mexico. At the district level - which spans from north western Ontario to Saskatchewan - students have travelled to countries in Asia, South America and Europe. In order for a student to be eligible to visit a certain destination, the country must have a rotary exchange agreement with Canada.

"It's not any country in the world, it's countries where the respective rotary clubs have an exchange agreement. But there is certainly a pretty broad range of countries," adds Palmer. "It covers, pretty much, opportunities that are all around the world."

Students interested in applying for the club's exchange program will be provided with a list of the available countries to the Sept. 2019 school year and are asked to indicate their preferences however the club doesn't guarantee the student will be matched with their first choice.

"It's a wonderful opportunity but it's also stressful," says Palmer. "You're going to a country where the first language isn't yours. But you learn really quickly once you get there."

The application deadline is Sept. 15 and due to restrictions in other countries, some foreign rotary club's will not accommodate 18-year-old students. For more information visit rotaryexchange5550.ca or contact Palmer at rotaryyouthportage@gmail.ca.