Portage local headlines Concerts in the Park

Winnipegger Neil Keep opens this week's festivities at Island Park before handing over the stage to Ashes and Dreams, a four-person collaboration that includes a Portage la Prairie-native - that dabble in the electronic/dance genre.

"Neil Keep loves to sing and it shows. His amazing vocals, entertaining stories and corny jokes are real crowd-pleasers," says Annette Heal, Concerts in the Park organizer. "Neil effortlessly crosses multiple genres and eras in every solo show - Sinatra, Elvis, The Eagles, Dion, Paul Anka, Buble, Del Shannon, Big Joe Turner, Neil Diamond, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash - there’s something for everybody."

Keep, 56, hails from Winnipeg where he's a fixture on the senior circuit, catering to the 55-plus audience while also standing in as the front man for three bands.

In 2011, he released a debut album called Mr. E & The Jazz Gumshoes.

Ashes and Dreams is a musical collaboration originally started by Portage la Prairie's Lisa Saunders and her Transylvanian bandmate, Liv Mircea, who is currently based in the U.K.

"Ashes and Dreams' Chillout Groove Experience features the warm, uplifting vocals of Saunders, electronic keyboards of Paul Claxton, and funky vibes of bassist Kris Kosie – all set to pulsing danceable beats," adds Heal. "Lisa and Liv are the main songwriters for the group, which specializes in a unique brand of chill and dream-pop."

Recently signed by the Dream House Beats label and distributed by Believe Digital UK, Ashes and Dreams’ recordings have received global airplay on stations like Ocean Radio Chilled, Chilled Lounge Grooves, Stingray Digital satellite radio and SBS Chill Australia.

Lounge Masters International also selected Ashes and Dreams' deep chill track Heat Down Low for its worldwide compilation CD Lounge Masters Vibes vol. 12.