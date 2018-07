Entertainment Local

The Manitoba Threshermen's Reunion and Stampede is well underway in Austin, Man. Today marks the final day of the annual reunion and offers a full day of excitement, includung the daily pioneer parade, live music all day long, a wide variety of children's activities and the rodeo - which was voted 2017 rodeo of the year by the Canadian Cowboys’ Association.

