Padres strike first

The wins are piling up.

The Portage Padres doubled up the Carberry Royals 4-2 Friday night in front of a raucous home crowd at Rotary Republic Park in Portage la Prairie to take a 1-0 lead in the Santa Clara Baseball League best-of-five championship series.

The Portage club has now won 18 straight ball games dating back to the regular season.

Dustin Donald took to the rubber in the series opener and despite giving up a two-run blast in the first inning, settled in from there and turned in an impressive complete game performance.

The Padres plated a runner in the bottom half of the first and second to tie the game before a Blake Swedlo sac-fly in the home-half of the fifth put Portage ahead.

The two teams meet in Carberry Monday before returning to Portage Wednesday for Game 3. Both games get underway at 6:30 p.m.