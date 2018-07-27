House Handshake to close Whoop and Hollar

Go on YouTube and look up ‘Mmhm - House Handshake’ and you will immediately understand why the booking brain trust made sure to lock down the group for next month's Whoop and Hollar Folk Fest.

The Winnipeg group boasts a magic combination of acoustic driven folk/rock, funk, indie soul tinged set list guaranteed to get you up out of your seat.

The House Handshake story begins in March of 2017, when bass player Darrell Anderson moved to Vancouver, B.C., by invitation from another housemate and mutual friend. There he met Quinton Poitras, the group's lead guitar player and singer, and Sarah Greco, lead singer and ukulele player.

“We had just spent about a year in search for musical connections and experiences with like-minded people but came up short,” explains Anderson. “We had thought with a population of over four million we were bound to find some people to share our passions."

In the summer of 2017, the fourth missing piece — Tanner Link - keyboard, guitar and percussion - was found. Drummer Brennan Saul now makes it a five-way handshake that will rock the Whoop and Hollar when the band closes the festival Aug. 25.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.whoopandhollar.com.