Manitoba RCMP warn of email extortion scam

The Manitoba RCMP have received reports of a cyber-extortion where suspects are sending emails to victims that reference a real password.

The email states the suspect has infected the victim’s computer with a virus that has allowed the suspect to control the webcam. The suspect threatens to release a video of the victim taken while they were watching pornography to the victim’s contact list.

According to police, the victim is told to pay a certain amount in bitcoin and the suspect will not release the video. RCMP say this is a scam that has been around for a while. The suspects do not have video of the victims, and victims should not be afraid to report this crime to the police.

What is causing some new attention to this previously seen scam is the use of an actual password the victim has used in the past. There are many ways the suspects could have gained access to these passwords, such as data breaches and hacking. It is recommended to change all passwords regularly to better protect oneself from any type of hacking or scam.

The web resource www.haveibeenpwned.com is a great way to check if your data has been breached.

Anyone who has received this email, or similar emails, should not pay any money and make sure to report the incident to the police as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.