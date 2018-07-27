Gillespie wins third straight Junior Open

Eighteen holes weren't enough to decide a winner.

Owen Gillespie downed Clark Bolton on the first playoff hole this afternoon at Portage Golf Club to capture the 2018 Stride Credit Union Portage Junior Open - marking his third consecutive junior open title.

"It was a good day, I putted terribly but it was fun and it was good playing with Clark all day and good playing him in a playoff," says 17-year-old Gillespie.

The playing partners each posted scores of 8-over 78 and replayed the eighteenth in a playoff. Bolton's tee shot had him on the left side of the fairway with 150 yards remaining to put the pressure on Gillespie. The reigning champ's drive sailed right and into the trees and was forced to hit his second shot down the fairway of the first hole.

Bolton's approach shot missed right of the green setting up a chip off to win the Open. Gillespie was up first and rolled his to within inches of the cup setting himself up for a tap in par.

Bolton's chip shot came up short and the 16-year-old missed his par putt, handing Gillespie the victory.

"On 18 in the regular round I put it on Hole 1 and chipped on and made it up and down for par. I thought if I did the same thing there I'd have a chance of at least forcing another hole and it worked out for a win," adds Gillespie, whose eligibility to play in the event is now dissolved due to age. "It's been really fun. I love the junior open, its always good to come. It's nice seeing younger kids here ready to take the reigns, and Clark will be here too so that's good."