Portage officer cleared following injury to youth

The provincial watchdog has concluded its investigation into how a 14-year-old girl came to be injured during her arrest by Portage la Prairie RCMP. The IIU has concluded no charge should be laid against the subject officer.

On February 7, 2018, officers responded to a call regarding a group of youths uttering threats and possessing a dangerous weapon. When police responded and approached a group of girls, the 14-year-old attempted to flee. A foot chase ensued and she was brought to the ground by one of the officers.

Following her arrest, she complained of shoulder pain, was taken to hospital, and was diagnosed with a broken collar bone. Although this is not a serious injury as defined by regulations, the IIU civilian director determined it to be in the public interest for the agency to ascertain whether the subject officer used unnecessary and/or excessive force on the girl, the report stated.

The girl told IIU investigators that police punched her and swore at her. However, in his report on the investigation, IIU civilian director Zane Tessler noted that investigators found no evidence of any verbal or physical mistreatment of the girl; that none of the three friends with her recalled any untoward act by police; and that the girl made no comment to hospital staff about any force applied to her.

The civilian director’s complete report is available online at www.iiumanitoba.ca. The details of this investigation were first announced on February 9, 2018.

