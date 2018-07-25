Padres and Royals square off in SCBL final

Statistically speaking, the Santa Clara’s top two teams will be battling it out for league supremacy.

The Portage Padres will put its 17 game winning streak on the line at home Friday night when they welcome the Carberry Royals to town for Game 1 of the Santa Clara Baseball League’s championship final.

Neither club has dropped a game yet this postseason, as the Padres swept the A’s in the quarter final before downing the Cubs in the semis. The Royals eliminated Ebb and Flow then Minnedosa to punch its ticket to the final.

The Padres hold the edge in the season series two games to none thanks to a 7-4 win in Carberry before blanking the Royals 1-0 in the regular season finale.

Carberry’s .643 regular season win percentage and 7.64 runs for per game were both second among SCBL teams and its 4.71 runs against per game has the Royals ranked third in that regard. Impressive numbers no doubt, however the Padres’ league-best .929 win percentage, 7.86 runs for and 2.36 runs against make the Portage club the overwhelming favourites.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series gets underway Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., at Portage’s Rotary Republic Park. Game 2 is set for July 30 in Carberry. The third and deciding game, if necessary, will be played Aug. 1 in Portage la Prairie.

