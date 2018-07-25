Dogs swap forwards with Vees

The Portage Terriers announced Tuesday that forward Ty Enns has been shipped to Penticton in exchange for forward Ocean Wiesblatt.

Wiesblatt, 19, spent a year and a half with the AJHL’s Brooks Bandits before finishing the latter half of last season with the Vees of the BCHL. The 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. Calgary, Alta., native tallied two goals and seven helpers in 44 games split between the two clubs.

Enns, of Cartwright, Man., spent two years with the Terriers less a 25 game stint in Bismark, N.D. of the North American Hockey League. The 20-year-old tallied 88 points (41G 47A) through 82 games with the Dogs and added an additional 12 points in 22 playoff appearances.

