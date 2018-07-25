Sports Local Hockey

Dogs swap forwards with Vees

By Portage Daily Graphic, Portage Daily Graphic

Supplied

Supplied

The Portage Terriers announced Tuesday that forward Ty Enns has been shipped to Penticton in exchange for forward Ocean Wiesblatt.

Wiesblatt, 19, spent a year and a half with the AJHL’s Brooks Bandits before finishing the latter half of last season with the Vees of the BCHL. The 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. Calgary, Alta., native tallied two goals and seven helpers in 44 games split between the two clubs.

Enns, of Cartwright, Man., spent two years with the Terriers less a 25 game stint in Bismark, N.D. of the North American Hockey League. The 20-year-old tallied 88 points (41G 47A) through 82 games with the Dogs and added an additional 12 points in 22 playoff appearances.
 


