Three adults face drugs, weapons charges

On July 20 at approximately 1 a.m. the Portage la Prairie RCMP, along with support from the RCMP’s emergency response team and police dog services, executed a search warrant at 316 Alfred Avenue in Portage la Prairie. A female and two males were arrested in the detached garage, while residents of the home were removed from the property while the search continued.

According to police, investigators found methamphetamine, prohibited weapons, and stolen property inside the garage. The 20-year-old female was released for court at a later date, as was a 26-year-old male.

Michael Whiddon, 21, of Portage la Prairie, was held in police custody until such time as he could be brought before the court. Whiddon has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and failing to comply with a weapons prohibition.

All members of the community are encouraged to call police should they come across suspected drug activity. If you wish to remain anonymous, calls can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved with trafficking drugs could receive cash awards.

