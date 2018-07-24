July 24 letters

Dear Editor,

The Portage city council is making a big decision and a possible huge mistake in the time remaining for them in council.

There are just four council meetings scheduled before the election takes place on October 24, and some or all of the present seven will be gone. Is it moral or ethical to commit a huge amount of money to a project that is the subject of very strong feelings, both for and against?

I speak of the plan to trash the wooden bridge and pile rocks and dirt in its place for a causeway. No big culvert. Three lanes. Roundabouts. Why not just pile more dirt on the present causeway, make it bigger, leave the bridge for pedestrians, and Bob’s yer uncle!

There have been major changes to the plans presented to the citizens of Portage. No-one has asked residents what they think of these new plans, nor any other detail planned. Surely, some residents around Tupper do not have major sway and influence over some councillors?

Who is beholden to whom?

Is a referendum necessary? I say yes.

Could the city place a question about the wooden bridge on the ballots so that all voters could have a say? Winnipeg is doing that for Portage and Main opening!

The new plan calls for trashing the bridge and putting in a bigger causeway. No more decent oval culverts so that boaters or kayakers and the water can pass through from side to side? Would that help the smell of rotting vegetation that is a reminder to us that the lake is stagnant?

Stagnant for lack of vision and planning?

Will some ethical councillor(s) stand up and say “Let us leave any more commitment of funds for the next council.”

“We have just committed $450,000 for a study. OK. Leave it now. Let the new council look at this again.”



-Sincerely,

Bill Knott

