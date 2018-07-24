IHC collectors at the 2018 Threshermen’s Reunion

The IHC segment of the tractor collection of a Brandon area farmer has been pulled out of storage, polished up and is waiting transport to the Manitoba Agricultural Museum in order to participate in this weekend’s Threshermen’s Reunion and Stampede, running July 26-29. Unfortunately while the collector has 9 IHC tractors in his collection, he has only been able to arrange transport for six, so which six is now the question.

The Threshermen’s Reunion is getting underway with IHC being the featured machinery company at the 2018 Reunion. Chapter 38 western Canada of the National International Harvester Collectors Club Inc. is holding their annual convention at the 2018 Reunion. The chapter has members across the Canadian prairies. The National International Harvester Collectors Club is active across Canada and the U.S.A.

IHC collectors have been patiently waiting for the 2018 Reunion to show off their tractor and machinery collections. In addition to the IHC equipment in the museum collection, the museum is expecting a good selection of IHC tractors and equipment to come to the museum from private collectors. The museum collection holds early IHC Titan and Mogul tractors.

For a complete list of weekend activities and more information, visit threshermensmb.ca.

