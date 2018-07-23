Pirates back-to-back provincial champions

The U-18 Portage Pirates are Manitoba’s representative for the Western Canada U-18 AA Championship next month in La Broquerie thanks to an incredible weekend of play at the Baseball Manitoba U-18 AA provincial championships in Altona over the weekend.

“Yeah actually the kids played really well,” says Pirates head coach, Shane Moffatt. “We played some tough teams there, though, but the boys didn’t quit and we put up some great numbers with stellar defence and strong pitching, and when you put all three together it makes for a strong team.”

The Pirates went undefeated through the three-day tournament. The boys opened the weekend with an 8-0 win over host Altona before taking out North Winnipeg 9-3 in their second match of the day Friday. Another win over Grosse Isle Saturday put Portage in the second place position heading into the playoffs and the boys received a bye into the semifinal.

Portage was up against Altona for the second time of the weekend Sunday afternoon in the second semifinal match. The Pirates walked away with a 7-2 win over the hosts while Winkler, the number one seed, narrowly beat Fort Garry 2-1 to advance to the championship final. The final was a defensive battle from both Portage and Winkler, and after the Diamond Dogs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Pirates finally found their form.

“The very first battle we had one of their guys hit a triple and eventually scored so they got up on us,” says Moffatt. “Our kids don’t worry about it and we chipped away and played small ball to get some more runs in and the boys just came together for the win. We didn’t make many mistakes and we capitalized on the ones they made.

The Pirates will now head to La Broquerie, Man., for the U-18 AA Western Championships August 16-19. The Pirates went 2-2 at Westerns last season and missed out on playing the final thanks to a tiebreaker rule.