Juno nominee opening at Concerts in the Park

Local singer/songwriter Suzanne Bird will be warming up the stage for headliner Snapmare Driver Thursday night at Concerts in the Park at Island Park in Portage la Prairie.

“Bird has three Juno Award nominations under her belt and is a local favourite with a kind soul,” says Concerts in the Park coordinator Annette Heal. “She’s really looking forward to opening the show on July 26 at the beautiful Island Park outdoor stage. Bring along a lawn chair and a friend."

Snapmare Driver is a country rock band that combines a variety of influences and styles creating a unique and powerful experience and sound. Consisting of veteran musicians with diverse musical influences the band creates original music that is lively, fun, and it usually comes with a singalong chorus.

Catch both bands live Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Portage.