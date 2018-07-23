Fort la Reine Museum in full swing

Despite a delayed opening, Portage la Prairie’s Fort la Reine Museum is operating in full force and is even introducing additional programming.

Each week the museum offers family-friendly activities related to the area’s heritage and settlers. Dubbed Prairie Sundays, the museum launched the weekly event earlier this month where staff led visitors through the nuances of bannock cooking and cinnamon bun baking in clay ovens. Dust off the wickets and mallets because croquet is next.

“It’s family friendly and it’s free with museum admission,” says Madison Connolly, museum executive director. “It takes place every Sunday throughout the summer and essentially we’re doing a different activity every week facilitated by a staff member and all the activities are heritage and pioneer related.”

Prairie Sunday’s will run each week for the remainder of the museum season, which comes to a close at the end of August. Cross stitching, ice cream making and candle making are just some of the activities that are still set to be featured.

“Parents are always looking for something to do with their kids and the museum often comes up as a suggestion but it’s tough sometimes to get smaller kids interested in these kinds of things,” says Connolly.

She adds that the activities are catered to engage younger children and makes for a fun afternoon for the entire family. Prairie Sundays will run from 1-3 p.m. each Sunday until the end of August. No registration is necessary and those interested in attending are encouraged to drop by.

Tea at the Museum

The Fort la Reine Museum is now hosting tea parties within the historic buildings housed on the property. Guests are offered a guided tour of the museum, a private tea party space, the choice of coffee, tea, ice tea or hot chocolate along with a pastry. The event is offered to groups between 4-15 people and those interested in booking can contact the museum at 204-857-3259. Costs are an additional $4 per person on top of regular museum admission.

