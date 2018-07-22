Santa Clara swept from All-Star provincials

It wasn’t a good weekend for the Santa Clara Baseball League All-Stars.

The Senior AA All-Star provincial championships were held in Stonewall, Man., over the weekend and the team representing the SCBL made up of a mix of players from the Portage Padres and the Carberry Royals and the boys were on the wrong side of the scoresheet in both of their round robin matches.

Padres’ Dustin Donald, Rob Moar, Lane Taylor, Jared Roy, Blake Swedlo, Chance Dickenson, Jeff Burke and Landon Thomson all decided to take the trip to Stonewall and get in some extra reps at the plate to keep loose with the SCBL championship looming. The mix of Royals and Padres fell 13-2 in their opening match against the team from the Southwest Baseball League (SWBL).

The SCBL looked to bounce back Saturday in their second and final round-robin match against Elmwood of the Winnipeg Senior Baseball League. The stacked team from Winnipeg put up 16 runs against the SCBL team winning 16-1 to end the SCBL’s run at the All-Star tourney.

The Padres can now shift their focus back to their league championship. The Carberry Royals are up 1-0 on the Minnedosa Mavericks in the other semifinal as the Padres eliminated the Neepawa Cubs in two games last week. The Royals and Mavericks play game two Tuesday night in Minnedosa.