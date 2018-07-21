With summer holiday road trips now in full swing, Manitoba Public Insurance is calling on drowsy drivers to wake up to their dangerous behaviour.

In a recent poll conducted by MPI, almost half of 800 respondents reported driving while drowsy at least once, including feeling drowsy while driving on a long trip, during the day or at night.

“Traffic volumes on our highways typically increase in summer months as people travel to holiday destinations,” said Ward Keith, MPI vice-president, business development and communications. “Some drivers may also be tempted to push themselves to drive for longer periods of time to get to their holiday destinations more quickly, but doing so could lead to unnecessary collisions.”

When traveling on summer road trips alone or with family, it’s important that drivers remember to build in time for frequent breaks to ensure a safe arrival. Drivers should also build in time for potential travel delays due to severe weather, traffic congestion or road construction.

On average, 83 crashes each year are tied to some form of driver fatigue, according to MPI data. Over the 10 year period from 2007 to 2016, approximately seven of these collisions result in a fatality or serious injury annually.

“We encourage all drivers to act responsibly any time they are on the road,” said Keith. “This means recognizing when you are too tired to be behind the wheel. Pull over, rest and continue on when you’re alert and completely awake. It’s better to arrive late than not at all.”

Some fatigue warning symptoms to watch for while driving:

•can't stop yawning

•have trouble keeping your eyes open

•can't remember the last few kilometers you've driven

•car starts drifting within your lane

•unable to concentrate and find that your thoughts wander

If you have one of these symptoms, it's best to get off the road and to find a safe rest area to take a nap.