PCI vandals face series of charges

Three people are facing charges following a break and enter at Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI).

Portage RCMP were called to the Prince Charles Campus of PCI at 6:45 a.m., July 18 as damage was found throughout the building.

According to police, with the assistance of the forensic identification service, investigators were able to determine that three suspects had broken into the buildings. Evidence gathered at the scene pointed officers in the direction of two males and a female, one of whom was known to have caused damage to the property in the past.

Patrols and canvasing the community resulted in the first suspect being taken into custody in the late evening of July 18. Joshua James Farrell, 21, of Steinbach, was held in police custody until such time as he could be brought before the court.

The second suspect was found at a Portage la Prairie home later in the evening on July 19. Timothy Andrew Farrell, 19, of Portage la Prairie, was held in police custody until such time as he could be brought before the court.

The third suspect, Destinee Catherine Finnie, 18, from Portage la Prairie, turned herself into policy custody.

All three stand accused of breaking and entering, mischief to property over $5,000, and being disguised with intent to commit an offence.