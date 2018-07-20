Letters to the editor

Municipal election

Dear Editor,

I see that calls for many candidates to run for the city council are appearing.

"Join the race for democracy"

That's a fine issue; as the more the merrier expressing interest in how the city works and how our tax monies are spent, is to be applauded.

There is one little issue, though. The system at play here in Portage la Prairie is not complicated.

A list of candidates is issued, perhaps in alphabetical order, perhaps drawn randomly and voters mark which six they want.

The problem with this is that checks could just be done just one after another down the list, with little thought given to who or what or why! The last few may not get elected. The more candidates, the more it could be a crapshoot.

An alternative is for voters to pick a list they want and look only for those names.

Or to say, the 'ell with it and not vote.

A different system is where voters choose councillors for a particular ward. Portage does not have this. All are for the city at large. No specific responsibility to any area. City councillors are given or choose areas of responsibility once they are elected.

Do you know who is the councillor for planning? For roads? For security? For water and sewer? For recreation? For housing? For the record: Budz, Draycott, Wall, Espey, Froese, and no-one.

Our system gives a distinct advantage to councillors running again as their names are already known.

I would love to see one or two candidates under 25, say, maybe a Grade 12 student who plans to stay in Portage for the next four years?

Meantime, has anyone actually picked up papers yet, and declared their candidacy in the city?

And who will run for Mayor?

-Bill Knott