The Whoop and Hollar Folk Festival recently erected new signage around the region, something made possible by the good people at the Community Foundation of Portage and District.

A grant from the CFPD's spring granting cycle provided funds to the festival to install new signage in the east and west ends of the city, at the corner of Highway 331 and 240 as well as at the festival site along highway 331.

“This is the first time CFPD has granted funds to our local folk festival the Whoop and Hollar. We were very receptive to helping them increase the visibility of the festival within and around Portage la Prairie," says executive director of the foundation, Mandy Dubois, who recently visited the site of one of the billboards to check out the new logo and beautiful new signs the organizers have constructed. "This festival is just another hidden gem of our community and we want to help let everyone know about it.”

Festival organizers Linda Omichinski and Josh Wright said that they are already hearing a lot of positive feedback from the new logo and signs and hope it helps increase this year’s festival attendance.

The Whoop and Hollar Folk Festival takes place at Cottonwood Acres on Provincial Road 331 on August 25. For more information or to get tickets visit whoopandhollar.com.