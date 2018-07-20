Cancer Services, Co-op partner for Hearts program

Central Plains Cancer Services and Portage Co-op announced yesterday a partnership to support local individuals and families dealing with cancer.

The Hearts for Hope program, established in Oct. 2016, provides wishes, gifts, special events and assistance with expenses for individuals and families facing the illness.

"Over the past few years we have been able to help individuals and families dealing with cancer in more ways than providing their transportation," says Sharilyn Knox, CPCS executive director. "Having the Portage Co-op partner with us on our Hearts of Hope program is amazing. We know with their support that being able to help with different types of assistance will continue. We are extremely grateful that they also recognize the value of this program."

Family members, friends, teachers, nurses, doctors and social workers can refer or submit requests to CPCS and a committee is set up to review these requests and offer assistance when possible.

"Central Plains Cancer Services recognizes that there was a need for this type of support," adds Knox. "We, as an organization, felt it was important for people in our area to have somewhere that they could make these types of requests."

Portage Co-op is providing $15,000 to the local organization to help fund the initiative.

"Portage Co-op is honoured to support CPCS with providing assistance to families in their time of need," notes Kevin Dales, Portage Co-op general manager.