Severe thunderstorm watch issued

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are expected across much of southern Manitoba today as a cold front slowly moves across the region. Heavy rain in excess of 50 mm, nickel to quarter size hail and wind gusts to 90 km/h are possible with the stronger thunderstorms. The threat of severe weather should end shortly after sunset.

Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

Latest information is always available here: https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html

The following areas are under a thunderstorm watch

Mun. of North Cypress-Langford incl. Neepawa and Carberry

Mun. of Glenboro-South Cypress incl. Treesbank

Mun. of North Norfolk incl. MacGregor Sidney and Austin

Mun. of Norfolk Treherne

R.M. of Victoria incl. Holland and Cypress River

R.M. of Portage la Prairie incl. St. Ambroise

R.M. of Cartier incl. Elie St. Eustache and Springstein

R.M. of Grey incl. St. Claude Elm Creek and Fannystelle