Padres off to the final

A little adversity at the right time can be a big boost in confidence.

The Portage Padres are off to the Santa Clara Baseball League Championship thanks to an 8-6 extra innings win over the Neepawa Cubs to close out the best-of-three semifinal series on the road in Neepawa Wednesday night.

The scoring started early as both teams took advantage of some sloppy pitching from both teams. The Padres opened the game up with a three-run first inning but their lead didn’t last long. The Cubs bounced right back to score four runs off Padres' pitcher Chance Dickenson, whose night ended early when Dylan Donald was brought in as a relief. The Cubs would add two more in the third inning to increase their lead to 6-3 thanks to a couple of defensive errors from the Padres defence.

Donald’s pitching settled in after that and the Padres began to rally. Portage managed to add three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at 6-6. Both defences tightened up after that and at the end of seven innings the score was 6-all and an extra inning was needed.

Baseball Canada rules state runners will start on first and second base and the teams will proceed as normal. The Padres were up first and managed to sacrifice their first batter to advance the runners to second and third. That was followed up with a stinger that managed to find the gap in the midfield to score a pair. Donald then shut down Neepawa way with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the eighth to secure the victory.

Portage was the first team to advance to the championship final. The Carberry Royals hold a 1-0 lead over the Minnedosa Mavericks in their best-of-three semifinal series after last night’s win.