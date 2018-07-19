Nelissen honoured by ISC

Portage la Prairie softball legend Ferdi Nelissen was involved with the game for over 30 years and he’s now being inducted into the International Softball Congress (ISC) along with the class of 2018 for his work on the administration side of the game on August 12 in Kitchener, Ont.

Nelissen was introduced to fastball was in 1974 when, as a 15-year-old Grade-10 student at Portage Collegiate. His high school coach Barry Sadler invited him to play with the Albion Hotel Canadians, a senior men’s team in the Central Manitoba Fastball League. At age 19 he moved to the Open Level and subsequently played and coached in 15 ISC World Tournaments suiting up with Portage La Prairie Diamonds, Winnipeg Red Dogs, Fargo Kegel Black Knights, Saskatoon Rempel Brothers, and in his final season in 2002, the Winnipeg Wes-Man Landmark Alliance.

While still competing as a player, he also accepted a 1993 appointment as an ISC volunteer. For 17 years until 2009, Nelissen was an ISC Area Commissioner for Western Canada. In addition, he served on and eventually chaired the Rules Committee, a group that often served as a ‘lightning rod’ for strategic challenges such as the ‘Out of Region Player Fee Structure’ and the PRAWN designation for All-World players.

Other unique projects in which Nelissen participated were the formation of the Player Rep Committee, providing players with a ‘true voice’ in the ISC, the Executive Director Search Committee and the Constitution Ad-Hoc Committee. He also served as an insightful member of the Executive Committee for eight years.

With an obvious passion for the sport, Nelissen spent huge amounts of time at the ballpark during ISC Championship tournaments including many hours as a member of the broadcast crew for the internet streaming of games, all the while helping to promote softball and the ISC world-wide.