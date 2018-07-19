Getting ready to help next school year

School is out for another year and summer is here and that means the Portage Friendship Centre (PFC) is getting started with their annual school supply drive to help less fortunate students at the start of next school year.

“The school division checks in with us to see how well the drive is going,” says Administrative Assistant at the PFC, Katt Rossiter. “They will let us know if there is something we are getting a lot of or not enough of, they can tell us what we should be getting with the cash donations we received through the summer. It’s important to communicate with the people that you are helping.”

We are asking for donations that you may be able to donate such as new running shoes, any school supplies, backpacks, or even cash to help purchase said items. All donations can be dropped off at the Portage Friendship Centre head office 20-3 rd street NE. If you are dropping off donations please leave your name and phone number so all donations received can be recorded.

“Mittens, socks, toques, indoor shoes and gym clothes, and even just regular school supplies like pencils, paper, binders,” adds Rossiter. “Things are different now and students need things that we didn’t back in our time like USB flash drives. It’s important to get the students set up and comfortable right at the beginning of the school year.”

If you are unable to drop off items contact the PFC and a pick up can be arranged within the Portage la Prairie area. At the end of the summer, the PFC will bring all the donations to the Portage la Prairie School Division for distribution to students that may not have sufficient supplies for the school year.

She adds the organization will be holding a barbecue fundraiser on August 30 from 12-3 p.m. to wrap up the school supply drive.