One arrested, two at-large following shooting

The RCMP have issued warrants for 18-year-old Jonah Perswain and 21-year-old Tommy Beaulieu, both of Portage la Prairie, in relation to a shooting that took place Saturday night on 17th street NW in Portage la Prairie.

18-year-old Jonah Perswain has been charged with 15 offences including attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition. He is described as 5-foot-6 and 160 lbs.

21-year-old Tommy Beaulieu has been charged with the following offences: aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, assault with a weapon, fail to comply with weapons prohibition. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and he is described as 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds. He has a prominent tattoo above his right eyebrow, as well as large "$" tattoos on his left and right forearms.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are advised to contact police immediately and to not approach the suspects if seen.

26-year-old Tyler Tukundum from Winkler, Man., has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Portage la Prairie provincial court today.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).