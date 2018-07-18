This week is National Drowning Prevention Week and Manitobans are urged to keep water safety top of mind when enjoying the province’s many magnificent lakes, rivers and recreational swimming areas.

“A tragedy on the water can occur in the blink of an eye, which means never leaving children alone near water and always keeping them in sight,” says Sustainable Development Minister, Rochelle Squires. “Small children should always be within arm’s reach around the water and we encourage everyone, especially young children and those who cannot swim, to always wear a life-jacket.”

The new Spruce Woods Provincial Park life-jacket kiosk was developed through the donation of building materials, signs and life-jackets by the Friends of Spruce Woods Park and adds to the number of “life-jacket loaner” stations across the province. In 2017, new kiosks were opened at Bakers Narrows, Gyles Lake and Manitoba’s busiest provincial park, Birds Hill Provincial Park.

“The members of the Friends of Spruce Woods are thrilled to support the much-needed life-jacket loaner kiosk,” says chair of Friends of Spruce Woods Inc., Brian Mitchell. “We are proud to partner with the Manitoba government to promote the unique beauty of Spruce Woods Provincial Park and help preserve this special place for future generations.”

National Drowning Prevention Week is a life-saving initiative sponsored by the Lifesaving Society of Canada. The annual campaign is devoted to raising awareness of the risks of drowning and is focused on two key messages:

• always wear a life jacket while in or near water, and

• keep children within arm’s reach when swimming or playing in the water.

Each year, the province contributes over $350,000 to the Manitoba Coalition for Safer Waters and partners with the Lifesaving Society of Canada to deliver the northern water safety program - which includes Swim to Survive, Boat Operator Accredited Training (BOAT), emergency first-aid and CPR training - in 39 communities for more than 2,000 participants.

The Manitoba government provides $5,000 annually to support water safety presentations to students and new Canadians. This year to date, 80 presentations have been made to nearly 2,500 participants.

In partnership with the Manitoba Coalition for Safer Waters, the province also offers annual one-time community water safety grants of up to $2,500 to assist with drowning prevention initiatives such as swimming lessons for children, training for swim instructors and lifeguards, constructing safety barriers at hazardous waterfronts as well as improving signage at beaches and waterfronts. In 2018, Manitoba supported 49 projects.