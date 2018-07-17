Scott volleyball camp returning to Portage

It’s a great way to boost a players skill in the game.

Volleyball players in Portage la Prairie and the surrounding region will have a chance to learn from former Portage resident and now Dalhousie Tigers head coach, Rick Scott, as he’ll be back in Manitoba to run his annual camp with special guest coach Mike Barchuk, head coach of the Women’s National team.

“My cousin Cam Scott is a Phys-ed teacher in Oakville and he really has been a key driver behind getting the volleyball camp started and promoting volleyball in Oakville and Portage,” says Scott. “This is really his area for this annual camp. I’m formerly of Manitoba but now coach at Dalhousie University in Halifax.”

The volleyball camp focuses on player skill development in key areas of the game such as passing, setting, attacking, serving, blocking and defence. The camp will be split into two sessions: Grades 6 to 8 and Grades 9 to 12. The younger players will in the morning from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the older athletes will be on the court from 6-9 p.m.

Get in touch with Rick at rick.scott@dal.ca or Cam at cscott@plpsd.mb.ca to register. Every athlete that attends will also receive a Dalhousie Tigers t-shirt. The event runs from July 24-26 at the Southport gymnasium.