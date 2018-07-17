July 17 letters

Re: Candice Bergen Defend Local Jobs Tour

Dear Editor,

Every Conservative MP voiced support for Justin Trudeau and NAFTA as well as opposition to punitive US tariffs. MPs were also united in defending our country against the unprecedented personal attacks against our Prime Minister. Justin Trudeau is defending steel, aluminum, and auto industry workers. The Prime Minister is undoubtedly standing up for all Canadians when he tells Mr. Trump that Canada will not be pushed around.

Against this backdrop our MP engages in empty political posturing, the defend local jobs tour. It sounds great, but Candice Bergen gives no insight into what she would actually do to combat the tariffs imposed by the American president, only negativity, and a vague notion that she is actually doing something for Portage la Prairie. Actual resistance to her message is impossible since many media outlets won’t print any contrary opinions, and our MP steadfastly refuses to answer questions directly.

Candice Bergen’s press releases are not really news. It is simply the empty rhetoric of the career politician willing to do one thing in Ottawa, and say another in her own riding.



-Ken Werbiski

Portage-Lisgar Federal Liberal Association