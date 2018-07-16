RM's Simpson eyeing fourth term

Ward 3 ratepayers haven't had a whole lot of selection when it comes to voting for councillors to serve the Rural Municipality of Portage.

Terry Simpson has been the ward's council rep since he was first elected in 2006, and after that initial election, has ran unopposed the past two terms.

"I just feel that I've got four more good years of my life I want to use up," Simpson joked, following the announcement that he intends to run for re-election. "I would like to see a candidate run against me. It would show that, yes, maybe they are better than I am. And if they are, that's fine, I don't mind it at all. I don't mind being defeated."

Come the October municipal election, Simpson will have 12 years under his belt as an RM councillor and has been through thick and thin with ratepayers over that time. Ward three took the brunt of the damage during the 2011 and 2014 floods that devastated the Delta Beach area.

"I feel the people in my ward are satisfied with what I've done for them over the years," Simpson adds. "I thought I'll put another four years in and if I'm elected, fine and dandy. If I'm not, I won't have any hard feelings."

Among current issues Simpson and fellow RM councillors are tackling are the drainage problems plaguing the region. The RM is attempting to complete necessary drainage work but recent changes in provincial government has created red tape the municipality must navigate through.

The general municipal election will be held on Oct. 24. Ward four councillor, Roy Tufford, is the only other RM councillor to publicly announce his intention to seek re-election.