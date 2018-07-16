Phillies busy during provincial weekend

Another provincial championship will call Portage la Prairie home for the next year.

Portage had a few of teams at Manitoba Baseball’s provincial championships over the weekend and the U13-AA Phillies are provincial champions after a perfect run at Optimist Park in Winnipeg, the U15-AA team settled for silver in East St. Paul, and the U-11 team competed hard but was eliminated after the round robin.

The U13-AA Phillies had a stellar run over the weekend in Winnipeg. The team went undefeated through the round robin winning all four of their matches to earn the top seed heading into the playoffs. After a bye through the quarterfinals, the Phillies took out Morden 11-1 in the semifinal before hammering Brandon 21-11 to capture the championship banner.

The U15-AA team had a little bit more of a challenge at their provincial championship. The team went 3-1 through the round robin with their only loss coming to Winkler to open the weekend. Portage finished pool play in fourth place and made it through the quarterfinal with an 8-6 win over Charleswood. Up next was Warren in the semifinal, and Portage came out on top thanks to an 11-5 victory. The hot hand didn’t last, though, as Portage fell 13-3 to Souris in the championship final.

The U-11 Phillies were also at provincials in Morden, Man., over the weekend. The team wasn’t able to manage a win during round robin play and was sent home after the second day of pool play. Their closest match was a 15-14 loss to Dauphin.