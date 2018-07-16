Game 1 goes to the Padres

The offence continues to drive the Pads to victory through the postseason.

Portage opened their Santa Clara Baseball League semifinal with a 9-3 win over Neepawa Monday night at Rotary Republic Park and will have a chance to close out the best-of-three series in Neepawa Wednesday night.

“We’re hitting the ball well right now,” says Padres pitcher, Joey Moffatt, who gave up three runs over five innings pitched. “It’s not hard to pitch when you have nine runs on the board. I ran into a little trouble in the fourth and fifth innings but managed to get out of them and the Jayson Brooks came in and shut the door.”

The Padres offence has been able to put up large numbers all through the year except in their final regular season match when they took out Carberry 1-0. It wasn’t any different against the Cubs who went through four pitchers and were changing player positions every inning after the third. Moffatt had a 2RBI double to the wall in the fifth and continues to be one of the leaders on both sides of the field.

“We can’t be chasing pitches,” he says. “Sometimes I have a habit of chasing out of the zone early in the count if you wait to get your pitch and get a good bat on it you can usually find a hole.”

The Padres and Cubs play game two Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Neepawa. The other semifinal match between Carberry and Minnedosa kicks off that night as well with the Royals holding home advantage.