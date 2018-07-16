Bergen takes in Carman fair

Last week, Candice Bergen, conservative house leader and MP for Portage-Lisgar, brought greetings at the Carman Country Fair opening ceremonies. On Saturday, she joined fellow participants in the annual parade.

“The Carman Country Fair is one of the oldest running fairs in Manitoba, and I always have a great time at it,” stated Bergen. “People look forward to these local fairs and they are the highlight of the year for everyone. These celebrations are part of the rural fabric, as much as hockey and curling are. From the livestock shows, the exhibit building, to the petting zoo, this event gives 4-H, Carman and southern Manitoba farmers an opportunity to show off their rich history, hard work, and proud way of life.”

The 139th annual Carman County Fair ran from July 12-14.

