A date with a pro

A few locals will be getting tips from one of Canada’s top golfers.

Portage Golf Club juniors Carson Inman(12), Isabel Dauphinais(11), and Brooke Henderson(10) will be at the St. Charles Country Club in Winnipeg Tuesday as six-time LPGA Champion Brooke Henderson will be leading a clinic and pro-am in support of the Manitoba PGA Future Pros Program.

“Carson has been golfing here for a few years but the girls have recently been involved with the junior lesson program and actively getting involved in the game with family,” says Portage Golf Club general manager, Deb Pritchard, who was invited to attend and bring three juniors for a special VIP day. “Here’s another chance for them to experience a pretty cool opportunity and, hopefully, continue playing in the future.”

The event was set up by the St. Charles Golf Club and features an entire day of action on and off the course. The golf clinic put on by the Canadian icon runs from 9-10:15 a.m. before an incredible autograph and picture session for the junior VIPs. Boston Pizza will be providing lunch for everyone in attendance before the pro-am gets going in the afternoon.

“There will be about 500 spectators out to watch the clinic,” says Pritchard. “Quite a few golfers have paid a significant contribution to the Future Pros Program in order to play golf with Brooke in the afternoon.”

The locals will wrap up their day watching Brooke play all 18 holes at St. Charles against six different groups of members who will play three holes each.