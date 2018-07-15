Semis start Monday

It was a clean sweep of the first round and four teams are a step closer to the SCBL championship final.

The Portage Padres are ready to kick off the second round of the Santa Clara Baseball League 2018 playoffs after sweeping the Austin A’s, as 2-0 victories were the norm through the quarterfinals.

The Carberry Royals are also in the semifinal thanks to a 2-0 series victory over the Ebb and Flow Lakers while the Minnedosa Mavericks made quick work of the Plumas Pirates with 13-4 and 2-1 victories. There was an upset in the first round when the Neepawa Cubs swept the third-place Dauphin Brewers to claim their spot in the semifinal.

Portage is up against Neepawa in the semis, while Carberry will hold the home advantage over the Mavericks in the second series. The Pads put up the highest number of runs through the quarterfinals with 26 and only six runs allowed. The Cubs have put up 23 while allowing 11 through two games.

The Padres and Cubs hit the diamond at Rotary Republic Park in Portage la Prairie Monday night at 7 p.m. Game two is Wednesday night in Neepawa. If the series needs a third game it will be on Wednesday, July 25.