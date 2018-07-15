Portage RCMP respond to shooting

Yesterday at midnight, Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a report of gunshots near 17th St. NW.

According to police, upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old-male who had been shot. He was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Officers also located an 18-year-old male nearby who had been seriously assaulted. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Both victims are from Portage la Prairie.

At this time, investigators do not believe these were random acts.

Additional resources, including officers from major crime services, forensic identification unit and police dog services are assisting with this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).