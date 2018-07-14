Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

According to an Environment Canada weather alert, a cold front will push eastward across southern and central Manitoba today, setting off thunderstorms as it encounters the hot and humid airmass already in place.

Some of these thunderstorms could become severe this afternoon and evening, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main threat. The watch area may be expanded eastward later today as thunderstorms will likely roll into Winnipeg and points east this evening.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Locally heavy rain is also possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Mun. of North Cypress-Langford incl. Neepawa and Carberry

Mun. of Glenboro-South Cypress incl. Treesbank

Mun. of North Norfolk incl. MacGregor Sidney and Austin

Mun. of Norfolk Treherne

R.M. of Victoria incl. Holland and Cypress River

R.M. of Portage la Prairie incl. St. Ambroise

R.M. of Cartier incl. Elie St. Eustache and Springstein

R.M. of Grey incl. St. Claude Elm Creek and Fannystelle

Mun. of Glenella-Lansdowne incl. Arden and Tenby

Mun. of WestLake-Gladstone incl. Plumas and Langruth