Province impeding RM drainage work

The RM of Portage has drainage work to do but the province is interfering.

New regulations within the province of Manitoba's Water Stewardship Division is hindering the Rural Municipality of Portage's ability to conduct necessary drainage work.

According to Portage RM Reeve, Kam Blight, recent changes within the water stewardship division has created a great deal of red tape the municipality must navigate through.

"That drainage window is only open for so long," says Blight. "We've finally gotten some nice weather. We've got some dry conditions where we can actually get work done and we're having to run it through these different types of road blocks and it's very, very frustrating."

The RM is preparing a letter to send to the provincial government outlining its concerns and advocating for change within the water stewardship division.

"We're not happy at all with the direction that this department is going," added the Reeve.

In the past, when culvert maintenance or replacement was needed, the RM sent a crew out to conduct the work. Now the municipality must obtain government approval for such a job.

"We've been very good stewards of the land, we've been working very closely with the provincial government in the past. We do not take advantage of any situations and now are hands are being tied and what it's causing is a lot of delays in the drainage work that we're wanting to do," notes Blight. "We're not changing the water flow, no patterns are changing so we're really trying to understand why we have to go through these procedures."

Blight says the municipality's drainage infrastructure wasn't designed to handle some of the larger rain events recently experienced coupled with the water coming off of fields of agricultural producers and the longer the work is put off the greater the risk of future flooding.