Local volleyball player off to Tulsa
Simone Crevier will suit up for Team Manitoba later this month at the USA Volleyball High Performance Championship. (Supplied photo)
Local volleyball player Simone Crevier will be travelling to Tulsa, Okla., later this month where she will represent U18 Team Manitoba junior girls team at the USA Volleyball High Performance Championship tournament.
Crevier was one of just 12 athletes to make the cut out of a group of 120 girls vying for a spot on the team during the June tryout period.