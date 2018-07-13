SPC garden party nears

For the third straight year the Pelechaty residence on Island Park will be opening its doors in support of a local palliative care organization.

"People have gathered these past years to view the art of artists from Prairie Ripples art group, to listen to the music by musicians such as Tristan Goertzen, Chris Messeytone, Gareth Rice and the Sharpe Sisters," says Aldene Moroz, SPC coordinator. "This year, Johnny Dietrich and Ken Wettlaufer will perform under the massive oak tree and Fireball Paul will be performing out of the sun in the cobblestone garage bistro."

Admission to the garden party is by donation and all of the proceeds go directly to Sunset Palliative Care. Volunteers will be there collecting donations and selling 50/50 tickets. The non-profit organization is working hard on building their third palliative room at the Portage General Hospital. Last month's annual bbq and rainbow auction netted over 20K for the group.

The third annual event is set for July 22 from 1-4 p.m. at 311 Brandon Ave. For more details contact Don Pelechaty at capone@mymts.net or 204-857-6696.

Due to an overwhelming amount of cars last year, organizers are asking that people park over at Stride Place on the Meyers Norris Penny building side as a shuttle will be running for both people on lawn chairs.