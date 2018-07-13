RM shows off revamped campground

It's been a long time coming but the the facility speaks for itself.

The Rural Municipality of Portage officially unveiled the new and improved Delta Beach this afternoon with a small ribbon cutting ceremony and bbq at the public beach and campground.

"The people of this area, like the people of Manitoba know, because they have experienced times like we experienced a few years back with the flooding here, they know how to recover," says Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister. "I have to congratulate the folks involved in getting this campground up again and rebuilding facilities here because this is a treasure. Those of us who have had the chance across the province to see Delta and see the area around Lake Manitoba know, it's an absolutely special part of the world."

Pallister, Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen, Jeff Wharton, minister of municipal relations, Mayor Irvine Ferris, Reeve Kam Blight and deputy-reeve Roy Tufford each spoke during a brief ceremony - all of whom recalled fond childhood memories of the area.

The 2011 flood devastated the facilities that were in place - including 25 campers, a washroom facility and concession stand. Twenty seasonal campsites - 10 lakefront, 10 non lakefront, washroom facilities and a registration office are just some of the amenities featured at the revamped public beach.

"It just looks gorgeous," said Mayor Ferris. "The (RM) has done such a good job here and invested so much effort and money into here. It's a great day for the beach."