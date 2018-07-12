Portage to host Manitoba arts showcase

The Manitoba Arts Network announced this week that Manitoba Showcase 2018 will be hosted by the Portage and District Arts Centre (PDAC) from October 25-28.

“We are so excited to bring Manitoba Showcase back to Portage.” says Rose-Anne Harder, executive director of the Manitoba Arts Network. "We are working closely with PDAC and the Glesby to highlight the incredible talent of the region and to provide an enjoyable conference experience for our members, showcasing artists, partners, and anybody who loves music, art, dance, and theatre.”

The conference will kick off on the night of Thursday October 25 with an opening reception and artisan market, featuring local visual artists, and will be open to the public at PDAC. A series of 13 seminars are being programmed for registered conference delegates. A schedule of these seminars can be found at manitobaartsnetwork.ca/manitoba-showcase/.

Conference delegates and the public will also get the chance to see five provincial and national artists perform at three different live shows - Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Saturday Night. These artists will be chosen from approximately 130 applicants.

The winning artists will be announced in August and tickets for the performances will go on sale for $20 in the fall. Representatives from provincial arts organizations will also attend and will choose artists for their 2019/20 performance season.

Harder expects that the line-up will showcase a variety of impressive artists and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Four new visual art exhibitions will launch at the showcase and will feature the works of Susan Turner, Hugh Conacher, Karen Cornelius, Peter Tittenberger and Yvette Cuthbert. Arts organizations will be able to book any of these four exhibitions for their 2019/20 programming year.

Performing artists from the central region are also welcome to attend a song swap to share songs in real-time and receive immediate feedback from their peers on October 26. This event is hosted in partnership with Manitoba Music. There will be several other opportunities for local artists to participate in the weekend of events and connect with potential buyers.

Manitoba Showcase 2018 promises to be great opportunity to bring communities, arts organizations, artists and the public together.