Heat warning issued for southern Manitoba

It's a good time to have air conditioning.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of the southern part of the province as day time high temperatures could exceed 32C.

According to the alert, overnight lows will be in the high teens on Friday night and Saturday night. A cold front will pass through southern Manitoba Saturday night ending the extreme heat with more tolerable temperatures in the mid twenties forecast for Sunday.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Ask a health professional how medications or health conditions can affect your risk in the heat.

For more information on heat and your health visit Manitoba Health at: www.manitoba.ca/health/publichealth/environmentalhealth/heat.html or call Health Links – Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

Heat warning issued for:

Mun. of North Cypress-Langford incl. Neepawa and Carberry

Mun. of Glenboro-South Cypress incl. Treesbank

Mun. of North Norfolk incl. MacGregor Sidney and Austin

Mun. of Norfolk Treherne

R.M. of Victoria incl. Holland and Cypress River

R.M. of Portage la Prairie incl. St. Ambroise

R.M. of Cartier incl. Elie St. Eustache and Springstein

R.M. of Grey incl. St. Claude Elm Creek and Fannystelle

Mun. of Glenella-Lansdowne incl. Arden and Tenby

Mun. of WestLake-Gladstone incl. Plumas and Langruth